LETTER: ANC could not run a bath

I could not agree more with finance minister Tito Mboweni that no more taxpayer money should be hurled down the bottomless SAA pit.

It is clear from all the evidence before us that the ANC could not run a bath, never mind an airline or a power utility.

Who do we think we are? The Americans don’t have a state airline, and nor do the Brits, along with most other countries. Voters do not elect governments to provide them with state-owned airlines.

SAA is vastly overstaffed and overpaid. It is also burdened by those corrupt, freeloading politicians and civil servants who fly for free (usually accompanied by friends and family).

It is time for the ANC to join the real world, stop treating parliament as a home for third-rate politicians raking in taxpayers’ millions, free cars, drivers, bodyguards and housing.

Corruption and incompetence are the hallmarks of the ANC. They are ruining us all.

Stephen Mulholland

Via e-mail

