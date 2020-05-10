LETTER: What is Gordhan thinking?

I find it astonishing that public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is so concerned over how the SAA business rescue practitioners have spent the R5.5bn provided by the National Treasury to keep it running.

No such concern was shown during the years when Dudu Myeni chaired SAA, despite repeated bailouts by the government. Perhaps only governing party officials and their friends are allowed to spend billions without restraint.

It is difficult to understand what Gordhan is thinking when he says he wants to start a new airline. The ANC isn’t blessed with much talent in the economic sphere, and it would battle to run and make a profit from a hot dog stall.

Perhaps Gordhan is trying to create a delusive contentment with pie-in-the sky absurdity to appease the unions. Whatever his motive, the present economic circumstances are totally unsuited for the airline business and will be for the next 12 months at least.

In addition, SAA’s brand has been destroyed along with its assets, and any future national flag carrier is unlikely to even get off the ground.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff

