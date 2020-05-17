Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Keep SAA simple, minister

Pravin Gordhan should not burden himself trying to figure out how to float and run a new airline

17 May 2020 - 17:09
A passenger waits at SAA's customer desk at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Here is a suggestion for public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan regarding his SAA conundrum: in essence, keep it simple. Keep the long-term government-guaranteed debt in OldCo, as mooted. That is the core of the problem. But he should not burden himself trying to figure out how to float and run NewCo.

NewCo should just be given to a chosen operator, such as Ethiopian Airlines for an elegant “African” solution, or sold to the highest bidder. You may get R1. Then let them get on with it, unfettered by government restrictions. They will know much better than the government how to salvage something that will be sustainable once Covid recedes.

Think about it — no need to beg the fiscus for R7.7bn to restart NewCo, or the inevitable further requests, like Oliver, for more, and more. And Gordhan would be able to sleep easy and get on with the mountain of other work on his desk.

Anthony Still
Waverley

