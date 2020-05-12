LETTER: Pravin Gordhan a master of doublespeak

It’s really not complicated. Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan knows that SAA is a dead duck, that it has been raped and pillaged by the ANC and its cohorts. Central to ANC speak is that the party must not be seen to be putting workers out of jobs, so Gordhan needs to make clear that it is not his desire for SAA to fold, throwing thousands out of work.

He needed an alternative but could not ask for more money. You see, it’s not the government’s doing, nor the government’s fault. The political art of doublespeak and grandstanding. Gordhan does it quite well, I think.

John Simpson

Somerset West

