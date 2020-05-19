Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pravin Gordhan lacks business sense

19 May 2020 - 17:05
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

It is baffling and more than a little worrying that our former finance minister and current public enterprises minister, Pravin Gordhan has apparently so little understanding of what constitutes a viable and successful business.

The dynamics are simple: your assets must exceed your liabilities and your income must exceed your expenses. If the former is not true you are bankrupt already, if not but the latter is true you are on your way to bankruptcy.

To save a bankrupt company you must have an injection of funds, either as a loan by banks or an injection by shareholders. Then to restructure to have a sustainable business you have to ensure that your expenses do not exceed your liabilities (including the servicing of debt). A company has more control of its expenses than its income as the latter is largely determined by market forces. So you have to cut your overheads, which in almost all cases entails some downsizing, which inevitably includes retrenching staff.

Yet Gordhan’s brief to the SAA business rescue practitioners is: come up with a rescue plan because a state airline is a matter of national interest. But the shareholder, in this case the government, will provide no further funding. And, by the way, we will not entertain any sale of assets or retrenchment of staff either. How utterly ridiculous.

The practitioners should also be censured for not having the balls to say that in the absence of any willingness by the banks to provide further funding SAA simply cannot be rescued. Especially not in a post Covid-19 world with the expected reduction in airline travel.

Johann Kruger
Noordhoek

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Unions want SAA business rescue team audited

The business rescue practitioners have allegedly charged exorbitant fees and made questionable commercial decisions, unions say
National
1 day ago

LETTER: Keep SAA simple, minister

Pravin Gordhan should not burden himself trying to figure out how to float and run a new airline
Opinion
2 days ago

Gordhan’s SAA truce on the rocks as business rescuers want to wind down

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan delivers scathing rebuke of business rescue practitioners' plan for a structured wind down
National
1 day ago

SAA unveils huge losses

The state-owned airline, which is obliged by law to table its annual financial statements in parliament, has not done so since 2017
National
4 days ago

LETTER: Pravin Gordhan a master of doublespeak

Minister knows SAA is a dead duck but he cannot be seen to be killing the golden goose of jobs
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
STEPHEN VAN COLLER: Lessons from a global crisis
Opinion
2.
TOM EATON: Fearmongers are short on facts and ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Five lessons Covid-19 has taught ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: Eskom’s real winter peak
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Different lockdown levels across SA ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

LETTER: What is Gordhan thinking?

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SAA-Comair merger?

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pure sophistry on SAA

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Profit not all bad

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Grounding SAA has many repercussions

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.