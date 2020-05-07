Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pure sophistry on SAA

ANC is forestalling an inevitable fallout with the unions over the national airline

07 May 2020 - 14:04
Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Picture: BUSINESS DAY

The ANC’s complete failure to act decisively with respect to the SAA problem can at best be described as pathetic (“SAA rescue has achieved nothing”, May 5).

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s bluster about attempts to seek “strategic business partners” is sophistry at its worst. No right-minded business-person would think of putting money into this once-proud airline, especially since it is reported to have chewed through another R5.5bn since December.

It would appear that the ANC is hoping to forestall the inevitable fallout with the unions until after the elections scheduled for later this year.

Jimmy Mould
Diep River

