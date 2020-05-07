LETTER: Pure sophistry on SAA

The ANC’s complete failure to act decisively with respect to the SAA problem can at best be described as pathetic (“SAA rescue has achieved nothing”, May 5).

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s bluster about attempts to seek “strategic business partners” is sophistry at its worst. No right-minded business-person would think of putting money into this once-proud airline, especially since it is reported to have chewed through another R5.5bn since December.

It would appear that the ANC is hoping to forestall the inevitable fallout with the unions until after the elections scheduled for later this year.

Jimmy Mould

Diep River