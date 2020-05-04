JOB CUTS
SAA staff have until Friday to seal deal
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan ‘exploring funding options for SAA’
SAA employees have until Friday to confirm whether they will sign the retrenchment agreement proposed by the ailing state-owned airline’s business rescue practitioners, in a bid to buy more time to see if a funder can come to its rescue.
Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana, the joint business rescue practitioners, in a letter to unions, said that public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan had indicated that he and the department were exploring funding options for SAA, which included the discussion with unions about starting a new airline in the future.
