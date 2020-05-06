National SAA business rescue has achieved nothing, says Gordhan BL PREMIUM

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has trashed the work of SAA's business rescue practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana, saying that with R5,5bn spent since December there has been no demonstrable progress.

He would not allow a fire sale of SAA assets or any move towards liquidation, he said. Gordhan was briefing parliament’s joint committtee on public enterprises on Wednesday evening.