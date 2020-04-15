LETTER: Covid-19’s positive unintended consequences

SA, and indeed the world, is changing since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, literally. This pandemic has given Mother Nature a chance to take back the Earth.

Nature is taking a breath as the rest of us are holding ours. US space agency Nasa is researching how the Earth is being affected by the changes in human behaviour during the Covid-19 lockdowns. The European Space Agency (ESA) also is providing astonishing colour-coded satellite pictures of our planet.

Both agencies have confirmed a sharp decline of carbon emissions during the worldwide lockdowns.

China started quarantines on January 23 2020 in Wuhan and neighbouring cities in Hubei province. It's significant because Wuhan alone accounts for 11-million people. By mid-March the majority of countries and regions had instituted lockdowns in one form or another.

In the short time since then the planet is already reclaiming what belongs to it. ESA satellite images show lower nitrogen dioxide levels compared with those in 2019.

Bloomberg reports that there has been a significant reduction of nitrogen dioxide levels, or air pollution, over China. This reduction equates to almost 1.5-billion tonnes of carbon dioxide. Environmental resource economist Marshall Burke estimates that in the two months of pollution reduction the lives of 4,000 children under five and 73,000 adults over 70 have been save in China alone.

Satellite images also show a dramatic drop in air pollution between January 1 to March 11 over northern Italy, particularly nitrogen dioxide which is emitted mainly by cars, trucks, power plants and factories.

Clare Noone, a climate scientist at the National University of Ireland Galway Centre for Climate and Air Pollution Studies, says that air pollution may be responsible for about 8-million deaths a year. She highlights that poor air quality would worsen the effects of Covid-19 on the body.

Since social distancing was instituted in US cities air pollution is reported to have decreased. The New York Times reports “huge declines in pollution over major metropolitan areas, including Los Angeles, Seattle, New York, Chicago and Atlanta”.

Jos Lelieveld, a physicist from the Cyprus Institute, says that both the number of deaths and the decline in life expectancy from air pollution rival the effect of tobacco smoking and are much higher than other causes of death, such as malaria, violence, HIV/Aids, alcohol and drug abuse.

Another unintended consequence of the lockdowns is that the world is much quieter, which has a positive bearing not only on people but also on other animals such as our pets, birds and insects.

Even our oceans are quieter. Michelle Fournet, a marine ecologist at Cornell University in New York who studies acoustic environments, says fewer cruise ships will reduce the amount of global ocean noise. It's an unmatched pause not experienced in decades. Ocean life may become healthier for it.

It is too early to tell if the Covid-19 “pause” will have a long-term positive effect on our planet — it really depends on how long the lockdowns stay in place.

I fear that once they are lifted and industrial production resumes we will quickly go back to our bad old polluting ways. As more data is collected it should be used as a lesson for humankind to shift to a more sustainable and greener way of life.

Manny de Freitas

DA shadow tourism minister

