LETTER: SA doing a good job

05 April 2020 - 22:04
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS
So far the government has, surprisingly, handled the coronavirus situation with statesmanship. President Cyril Ramaphosa has grasped the nettle with both hands, and so far it appears to be paying dividends.

The ANC’s track record, over the last decade in particular, hasn’t exactly been the greatest. In fact, in one word, it was disastrous. What with Jacob Zuma at the forefront along with incompetent and corrupt parliamentarians, the party has been in disarray, an utter failure.

But in fairness, thanks to the president, the government has shown that given the right leadership and intent it can do a good job. So maybe, just maybe, it has learnt from this complex experience and will continue to do the right thing once the threat of the virus has abated.

With the assistance of dedicated opposition parties, our country stands a chance of regaining purchase. Let’s keep our fingers tightly crossed.

Cliff Buchler
George

