Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lethal virus shows it’s time for change

With lifestyle diseases adding to the risk posed by Covid-19, what we eat should become more important

08 April 2020 - 18:23
Picture: 123RF/ANTONIO GUILLEM
Picture: 123RF/ANTONIO GUILLEM

The worldwide travel industry is huge. Plane makers, airlines, hotels, travel agents and millions of people make up a business worth billions. They are also the main reason lethal viruses get from one side of the world to the other within 24 hours.

We all love our travel, but is being squashed inside a flying cigar tube breathing the same air as 300 others sensible at the best of times? There have been three major epidemics since 2000, all spread around the world as fast as the airlines can get there. Maybe it is time to stop and think how we do things.

The people most at risk from the current menace are those with underlying conditions such as high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes. And what causes these? In short, the major food suppliers that are household names. Our televisions constantly showing us cool and beautiful people drinking this sugar-laden fizzy drink or eating that famous burger or pizza dripping with cholesterol. Everyone falls for it and obesity is off the charts, everywhere.

Changes in behaviour, when they occur, are usually driven by consumer bodies rather than tax-loving governments battling industries such as tobacco. Hopefully one day in addition to the list of ingredients on our food packs that no-one can read there might be a simple guide as to whether it’s bad, OK or healthy. And we might be able to take a plane ride without getting off with the plague.

Bernard Benson, Parklands

