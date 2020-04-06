LETTER: Nasty virus did good to see booze banned

Isn’t it bizarre that something as horrid as the coronavirus has also done some good. Due to the prohibition of sales of alcohol, murder, rape and abuse rates have dropped dramatically. What a pity we can’t continue that trend, but once the lockdown is over it will be business as usual, sadly.

I have always found it interesting that the powers that be are always ready to blame cigarettes for health issues, which is perfectly true, but to my mind alcohol is far worse. Someone who smokes is hardly a hazard at the wheel, or a danger to his family if he smokes too many. But the man who drinks and drives is a danger to himself and other road users, and a danger to society and his family when he overimbibes.

Perhaps seeing the statistics after this is all over will prompt stronger laws relating to anything to do with crimes that have alcohol involved. But I won’t hold my breath.

Barbie Sandler, Constantia

