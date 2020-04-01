Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unlocking the goodwill

The president has risen above petty politics to do what is needed

01 April 2020 - 14:29
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Regardless of how people look at the coronavirus, it causes huge stress among the populace.

A German federal state cabinet minister took his own life because of the stress caused by the virus. Ordinary South Africans, facing many challenges to simply survive, need inspiration.

Our president understands this like few others, and that is exactly what he did so successfully with his addresses to the nation. He is proving himself above petty party politics.

He surely also taps into his personal experience of a long struggle against a virus of a different kind, a selective virus that attacked the human spirit. A virus still rearing its ugly head, even in these times.

Cyril Ramaphosa succeeded in unlocking the goodwill of South Africans across all divides. That spirit is pouring like welcome raindrops on a barren political landscape. People are opening their hearts and their pockets as images on our television screens open their eyes to the impact on the most vulnerable communities in our country.

The nation is coming together like never before, setting an example not only on the continent but globally. The virus ironically provides an opportunity for South Africans to reach out to each other, collectively and individually, and to make huge strides towards healing the wounds of the past and bridging the still visible divides.

We each have a moral and social responsibility to play our role, however seemingly insignificant, in our own spheres of influence. Each challenge we face also holds opportunities.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

