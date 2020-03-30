Ramaphosa steps up the fight with home visits and mobile tech

Government’s new measures also came as health authorities reported the first confirmed cases in low-income areas in Johannesburg and Cape Town, signalling the need for greater urgency.

The field workers will send those with symptoms for testing at local clinics. People who are found to be positive with mild symptoms will be quarantined either at home or in government facilities, while those who are ill will be hospitalised.

Using mobile technology, government will develop an extensive tracing system to trace contacts with confirmed coronavirus cases and monitor the geographical location of new cases in real time.

“This drive is far-reaching, it is intensive and it is unprecedented in scale,” Ramaphosa said in a televised address to the nation on Monday night.

Ramaphosa urged South Africans to stand firm on the lockdown for another 17 days, saying that he understood the disruption to their lives and to the economy but that this measure was necessary and for the good of everyone.