Life in lockdown: stories from inside a township

Mapisa-Nqakula said she had instructed the chief of the defence force to monitor the situation and to deal with members found to have used excessive or unnecessary force.

"Such heavy-handedness is not in the interest of safeguarding our people," she said. "It would be in the best interest of the SANDF to empower the public about the dangers of the virus, therefore people are urged to remain in their homes at all possible times. This will help curb the spread of the virus in our communities. We appeal to all to play a positive role in ensuring that the spread of the virus is curbed."

The police have also said people should lay charges against officers who step outside the ambit of their powers.

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo tells the FM that thousands of people have been arrested for breaching lockdown regulations.

He says the big challenge in the first few days was to get people to comply with the regulations and remain within the confines of their own premises. He says people were still running taverns, gathering in groups and walking the streets.

The other issue, he says, is that people do not maintain social distancing when buying their groceries.

In areas where this is a particular problem, extra security personnel have been deployed, says Naidoo, listing townships such as Alexandra and Diepsloot in Gauteng, and Khayelitsha and Gugulethu in the Western Cape.

"Everybody realises that the environmental design [in these areas] is not conducive to social distancing," he says, but adds that people have to comply with the regulations.

Naidoo says while compliance is improving, the lockdown will not work if the rules aren’t followed to the letter.

"It’s a virus. We need 100% compliance. Not 99.99%," Naidoo says. "If we don’t want to become like Spain or Iran or the US and France, we need 100% compliance."

On Monday evening, in his third address to the nation in as many weeks, Ramaphosa emphasised the classless nature of the virus.

Looking back at the first four days of the lockdown, he said the decision to confine people to their homes was absolutely necessary to save the lives of thousands, "even tens of thousands" of SA’s people.

He said South Africans have, for the most part, responded responsibly to the decision by staying at home and observing the regulations. But he added that the government was concerned about people who do not appreciate the seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Monday evening, there were 1,326 confirmed cases in SA and three people had died from Covid-19.

Ramaphosa reiterated the call that each and every South African should stay at home over the next 17 days, and venture out only for food and essential provisions, to collect a social grant, buy medicine or get urgent medical attention.

"If you do have to go out, make sure you do everything you can not to get infected and not to infect anyone else. Some people may think this disease is something that doesn’t concern them and will never affect them — that it is something they only read about in newspapers or see reports about on TV," Ramaphosa said.

"But it is very real, and it poses a great danger to every one of us and to our society. It infects the rich and the poor, the young and the old, black and white, those who live in the cities and those in the villages.

"Let us not make the mistake of thinking this is somebody else’s problem."

But while the virus does not discriminate in its spread, it is the poor and marginalised who will be most hard-hit. In crowded and poor areas such as Alexandra, the government’s lockdown requirements seem to be near-impossible to achieve.

The first days of lockdown have illuminated SA’s fault lines in the harshest of lights. The legacy of apartheid is far from dealt with; local government is missing in action (and has been for years); and people remain poor or destitute, and so are left without options when disaster strikes.