Opinion / Letters

LETTER: NHI is unaffordable

26 February 2020 - 14:29
Picture: SOWETAN-SUNDAY WORLD
Picture: SOWETAN-SUNDAY WORLD

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged all South Africans to get behind the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme. He states that we have the resources to provide standardised quality health care to every man, woman and child. He clearly has a UK type national health-care system in mind.

He is wrong. Our population is equivalent to the UK, but their national economy is at least five times larger. Like SA, the UK spends 8% of its national income on health care. Health care in the UK is adequate, but by no means ideal. There are long waiting lists, and the elderly, for budget reasons, are not given the level of health care younger people receive.

If we institute universal health care we would be limited to only 20% per capita of the UK level. If we insist on standardised care it would, sadly, not be quality. We are too poor. We must first double and redouble our economy.

Willem Cronje
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

PATRICK MASOBE: Scrapping the low-cost option leaves the poor with no medical safety net

The very people who the government claims to be serving will be left with no way to access private health care
Opinion
20 hours ago

South Africans must rally behind NHI, Cyril Ramaphosa urges

The president says the government will implement it ‘in an incremental fashion’ and aim to cover the whole country by 2025
National
2 days ago

LETTER: NHI is just not practical

Based on health-care costs and capacity in England, SA’s scheme will be too expensive
Opinion
23 hours ago

Work closer with private sector on NHI, say Treasury officials

Review calls for clarity on how government intends to achieve goals of National Health Insurance white paper
National
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Zuma returns like unrelenting angry ...
Opinion
2.
EBRAHIM FAKIR: The ‘five Ds’ of the EFF strategy, ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Chickens have come home to roost in ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Today’s apartheid is no longer ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Reckless Ramaphosa
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

LETTER: NHI will kill us

Opinion / Letters

EDITORIAL: Finding the NHI’s money fairy

Opinion / Editorials

LETTER: Midwives first, then maybe NHI

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Public health needs private sector help, not NHI

Opinion / Letters

ROB ROSE: ‘NHI isn’t why I left SA’

Opinion / Editor's Note

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.