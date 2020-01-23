Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: ‘NHI isn’t why I left SA’ As experts warn of doctors fleeing SA over NHI, Life’s CEO Shrey Viranna says his decision to emigrate to Australia has nothing to do with that BL PREMIUM

On Tuesday Shrey Viranna, who was CEO of Life Healthcare until last week, stepped onto a plane to Melbourne, where the family plans to settle, with his two teenage boys and wife Pooven. "It’s been a very difficult choice, but it has been the one time in my life where I’ve had to put the long-term interests of my family and children ahead of my own," he tells the FM. "My heart will always be in Joburg, or more accurately Durban, but it was something we decided we needed to do."

It’s been a whirlwind since the hospital group said he was resigning "with immediate effect [as he] is emigrating to Australia for personal and family reasons". That day, Australian diagnostic imaging company I-MED said he’d been appointed as its new CEO.