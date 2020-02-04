Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Public health needs private sector help, not NHI

A workable system could be copied from the Urban Foundation

04 February 2020 - 16:44
Johann Rupert. Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE
Johann Rupert. Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE

A while ago at the Remgro annual general meeting, Johann Rupert predicted that the national health insurance (NHI) scheme would place existing private hospitals at risk, and that it would cause an exodus of qualified medical practitioners from SA.

May I suggest that it would be propitious if everyone involved in the provision of medical services in the private sector were to join hands to assist the government, not in its efforts to introduce NHI (which is doomed to fail), but to improve the availability and quality of medical services at state hospitals, training hospitals, nurses’ colleges and clinics.

SA has a wealth of successful medical-aid societies, individuals and companies involved in that field that could contribute meaningfully towards the establishment and conduct of a scheme under the auspices and guidance of the private sector.

Civil society solving apparently intractable problems is not without precedent. Harry Oppenheimer, Gavin Reddy, Rupert’s father, Anton Rupert, and others successfully coalesced in forming the Urban Foundation under the leadership of the late judge Jan Steyn.

Louis van Zyl
Via e-mail

EDITORIAL: Finding the NHI’s money fairy

Frighteningly, it appears that those mandated to explain the plan to the public exist in a parallel universe, where laws of basic mathematics and ...
Opinion
5 days ago

Compensation Fund’s failure to pay health providers bodes ill for NHI

The Compensation Fund is the legal model for the National Health Insurance fund, which aims to pay for the health care of all South Africans
National
5 days ago

LETTER: Can’t blame Shrey Viranna for leaving

So it must be expected that those with young families share Shrey Viranna’s fears, and are seeking greener pastures
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: Stop NHI plans now

Claims of almost R105bn for medical negligence against state tells us what the capability is
Opinion
5 days ago

Work closer with private sector on NHI, say Treasury officials

Review calls for clarity on how government intends to achieve goals of National Health Insurance white paper
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
MOELETSI MBEKI: How can we complete the process ...
Opinion
2.
CAROL PATON: SAA decision shows up the Treasury ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TOM EATON: FW’s choice: surrender with perks or ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Your turn to step up, Mr President
Opinion / Editorials
5.
PETER BRUCE: It’s forward to basics at Eskom now
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.