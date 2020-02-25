LETTER: Midwives first, then maybe NHI

I have worked in maternal child health for 35 years, mostly in the public sector, and have a question. How can a government that cannot ensure the continuous unbroken supply of antiretrovirals for pregnant and breastfeeding women, or sufficient gloves for midwives in primary health care, or a linen saver and maternity pad for every birth, think about rolling out a costly national health insurance (NHI) system?

Doing so will merely compound the challenging environment many midwives at primary health-care level struggle to work in. There are facilities that desperately need repair and maintenance, which affects the dignity of both the patients and health-care practitioners. Staff shortages are critical in maternity care and lead to the delivery of compromised, poor-quality care just because there are not enough hands to do the work.

It is difficult to render quality, respectful maternity care if staff are constantly overstretched and forced to work in debilitated facilities with insufficient resources. SA is desperately short of midwives; let’s do what is necessary to retain the midwives we have. Then maybe SA can think NHI.

Barbara Hanrahan, Via e-mail

