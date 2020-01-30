EDITORIAL: Finding the NHI’s money fairy

If you haven’t been particularly worried about the government’s plans to introduce National Health Insurance (NHI), it’s time to pay attention. Because not only is NHI forging ahead, but the economic incoherence in the plan is starting to become painfully clear.

In a nutshell, NHI is planned to be a form of nationalised medical aid, in which you’ll be taxed extra, and that money will go into a central fund, which will buy services from doctors and medical professionals who "contract in". As it’s planned, NHI will all but decimate medical aids, limiting them to providing only "complementary services" for those able to pay extra.

As commendable as the goal might be, NHI was always hostage to SA’s economic constraints.

Frighteningly, it appears that those mandated to explain the plan to the public exist in a parallel universe, where laws of basic mathematics and finance don’t apply. In this universe, taxpayers are joyous and bountiful, eager to ladle more cash into the galloping kleptocracy that trampled SA.

This is clear from the NHI’s new propaganda blitz, which asks: "What is NHI?" It then glibly answers: "Every South African will have a right to access health-care services free of charge."

Another perky tweet explains: "The NHI does not mean extra money from your pocket." Rather, "it will be funded through taxation".

That’s some Orwellian double-speak. Where does the health department think tax comes from? The money fairy perhaps?

In reality, this money will come directly from your pocket. To suggest otherwise is either a lie, or, at its most benign, breathtakingly ignorant.

It betrays the ANC’s thinking: that taxpayers are an endless reservoir of cash, to finance whatever flight of fancy might snaffle a vote or two.

Already, there’s profound scepticism over an NHI fund, when the existing state-run funds (like the Road Accident Fund) have been pillaged.