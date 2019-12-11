LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa should feel the pain too

Towards the end of former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure he faced much criticism from the media, public, opposition parties and business people.

Some prominent figures in the ANC started campaigns such as #SaveSA in defiance of Zuma’s leadership. Many South Africans anticipated change and good, credible governance after President Cyril Ramaphosa emerged as ANC president at Nasrec, but not much has changed since he became president of the country. In fact, in some cases things have got worse.

SAA and Eskom, among others, continue to be a liability to taxpayers with no clear plan apart from bailouts. We cannot always simply accept the tired explanation of “fixing the previous administration’s woes”. That is getting tired. Ramaphosa and the cabinet should not be spared any criticism. Two years after he got into office the economy is still struggling, unemployment has not improved and more retrenchments appear to be on the way.

The ANC must not now remain silent out of allegiance to its president. Where is the #SaveSA Sipho Pityana once led? In the midst of everything why are he and his friends quiet? Was #SaveSA just a masquerade campaign to unseat Zuma, or was it intended to benefit all South Africans?

Ramaphosa cannot be immune to the sjambok that was used on Zuma. Let us all agree that things have not turned out the way we hoped they would. We must not be quiet just because Ramaphosa is the darling of the media and business people. We cannot spare the New Dawn criticism when we are in such trouble.

Mpumelelo Peter

Eastern Cape chair, Satawu Maritime