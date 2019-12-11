Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa should feel the pain too

President should not be immune to the sjambok that was used on Zuma as not much has changed

11 December 2019 - 14:58
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Towards the end of former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure he faced much criticism from the media, public, opposition parties and business people.

Some prominent figures in the ANC started campaigns such as #SaveSA in defiance of Zuma’s leadership. Many South Africans anticipated change and good, credible governance after President Cyril Ramaphosa emerged as ANC president at Nasrec, but not much has changed since he became president of the country. In fact, in some cases things have got worse.

SAA and Eskom, among others, continue to be a liability to taxpayers with no clear plan apart from bailouts. We cannot always simply accept the tired explanation of “fixing the previous administration’s woes”. That is getting tired. Ramaphosa and the cabinet should not be spared any criticism. Two years after he got into office the economy is still struggling, unemployment has not improved and more retrenchments appear to be on the way.

The ANC must not now remain silent out of allegiance to its president. Where is the #SaveSA Sipho Pityana once led? In the midst of everything why are he and his friends quiet? Was #SaveSA just a masquerade campaign to unseat Zuma, or was it intended to benefit all South Africans?

Ramaphosa cannot be immune to the sjambok that was used on Zuma. Let us all agree that things have not turned out the way we hoped they would. We must not be quiet just because Ramaphosa is the darling of the media and business people. We cannot spare the New Dawn criticism when we are in such trouble.

Mpumelelo Peter
Eastern Cape chair, Satawu Maritime

LETTER: Dlamini-Zuma would not have been a puppet

We are living to regret the choice that took Cyril Ramaphosa to the presidency
Opinion
2 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa cuts Cairo meeting short due to Eskom crisis

The president landed in Cairo on Tuesday morning, where he first had a briefing with the SA delegation and then met Egyptian president Abdel Fattah ...
National
23 hours ago

We will do what it takes to save our SOEs, Cyril Ramaphosa says

Despite major SOEs facing severe financial difficulties and operational problems, they are great assets, the president says
National
2 days ago

Ben Turok was a principled freedom fighter, says Cyril Ramaphosa

Former ANC MP, who was one of the first stalwarts to criticise Jacob Zuma, dies aged 92
National
2 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Stage 6 and counting: the Gwede Mantashe factor

Somehow, money and politics are staying Mantashe’s hand. Unless he moves, Mantashe will threaten Ramaphosa more directly than any of his more visible ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Most read

1.
BRYAN ROSTRON: SA cannot afford to have ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOM EATON: Pravin Gordhan the comrade whisperer
Opinion / Columnists
3.
SA’s economic decline has happened by design
Opinion
4.
CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s Eskom nightmare
Opinion
5.
PETER BRUCE: Stage 6 and counting: the Gwede ...
Opinion / Bruce's List

Related Articles

Cyril Ramaphosa cuts Cairo meeting short due to Eskom crisis

National

PETER BRUCE: Stage 6 and counting: the Gwede Mantashe factor

Opinion / Bruce's List

JUSTICE MALALA: Cloud of doubt still hangs over Ramaphosa amid damp squib of a ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.