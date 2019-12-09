JUSTICE MALALA: Cloud of doubt still hangs over Ramaphosa amid damp squib of a presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa will celebrate — or mourn — two years as ANC president in a few days. In February 2020 he will also celebrate two years as president of our fine republic. It seems like such a long time ago when he ascended to the presidency with a nation’s collective optimism buoying him up. The rand strengthened to R12 to the dollar!

Ramaphosa is now a man who is haunted by negative sentiment. He is stalked by a phenomenon that plagues foreign investors, his own friends and comrades, and citizens alike: they still doubt his ability to deliver.

Two years after his narrow win at the ANC’s Nasrec conference in Johannesburg, it is still unclear to many whether he has won over the many forces within his own party that want to perpetuate the ruinous Jacob Zuma era, or whether he is flailing. Wherever one turns these days, the doubts that prevailed before Zuma left and after he was pushed out still remain.

Scenes such as the ones we saw this week as ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule (dogged by allegations of major corruption) stood triumphantly at the side of the new Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo (dogged by allegations of corruption), and received accolades and applause from the ANC caucus, bring to the fore the question: was the Ramaphosa renaissance a wish rather than a real possibility? Was it that too much hope and too much expectation was placed on “the forces of good” in the ANC when in fact they are just too few and too weak? Or is it, as so many now contend, there were never two ANCs? The “good” are bad and the “bad” have some good?