PETER BRUCE: Stage 6 and counting: the Gwede Mantashe factor
Somehow, money and politics are staying Mantashe’s hand. Unless he moves, Mantashe will threaten Ramaphosa more directly than any of his more visible opponents
09 December 2019 - 12:19
UPDATED 09 December 2019 - 20:23
So, the year’s almost done. Not going to be hard to say goodbye. How does it get worse than no electricity; the national airline seeking rescue from its creditors; the government rooted to the spot, unable to make hard decisions; and the national administration of our cricket in a gooey mess days before the English arrive?
And yet, on Tuesday night, Eskom announced an unprecedented move to stage 6 load-shedding. The problem with stage 6 is that it’s that much harder to get back to merely stage 4, and extra pressure on a wobbly system makes a slide to stage 7 and 8 more likely than a recovery.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.