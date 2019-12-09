Opinion / Bruce's List PETER BRUCE: Stage 6 and counting: the Gwede Mantashe factor Somehow, money and politics are staying Mantashe’s hand. Unless he moves, Mantashe will threaten Ramaphosa more directly than any of his more visible opponents BL PREMIUM

So, the year’s almost done. Not going to be hard to say goodbye. How does it get worse than no electricity; the national airline seeking rescue from its creditors; the government rooted to the spot, unable to make hard decisions; and the national administration of our cricket in a gooey mess days before the English arrive?

And yet, on Tuesday night, Eskom announced an unprecedented move to stage 6 load-shedding. The problem with stage 6 is that it’s that much harder to get back to merely stage 4, and extra pressure on a wobbly system makes a slide to stage 7 and 8 more likely than a recovery.