Cyril Ramaphosa cuts Cairo meeting short due to Eskom crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent ministers Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Ayanda Dlodlo to represent him at a meeting in Egypt as he cut short his trip to that country to deal with the energy crisis at Eskom.

Ramaphosa landed in Cairo on Tuesday morning, where he first had a briefing with the SA delegation and then met Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

He was flanked by international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor, defence and military veterans minister Mapisa-Nqakula, trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel, state security minister Dlodlo and tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.

A number of his advisers also accompanied him on the trip that he was criticised for taking, given the problems at Eskom.

Ramaphosa met El-Sisi for bilateral talks, which he described as “frank and open” and which reviewed a range of issues of a bilateral, continental and global nature.