LETTER: Jessie Duarte right to call ANC ‘tribalistic and racist’

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte in a recent speech in Soweto accused the party of being “tribalistic and racist” for “marginalising its members who are not black Africans”.

As an ANC member who has served the liberation movement as branch and sub-regional chair I fully agree.

I have seen comrades from previously disadvantaged minorities being sidelined at ANC conferences, and those who are elected generally would not have the guts to speak out about these things as Duarte did.

Duarte spoke within the context of the “coloured community” which, she says, is “kept out of the ANC at all costs and one or two are put in as tokens”.

The same applies to the so-called Indian community in SA. I say "so called" because, like Duarte, I too do not accept this race classification.

We are South African, we are black and were oppressed by the previous white government. The younger generation of black Africans does not appreciate that the struggle for freedom was fought by South African Indians and coloureds too. Furthermore, prior to the democratic elections of 1994 the majority of these minority communities rejected apartheid and its institutions such as the tricameral parliament.

There is also a perception among many black African ANC members that South African Indians and coloureds are advantaged and in the same category as whites.

This view is substantiated by the fact that government policies that aim to address past imbalances that exclude, to a large extent, Indians and coloureds.

To some of these comrades their only interactions with these groups are through unscrupulous and opportunistic individual businesspeople who court them for tenders. They generally live expensive lifestyles. I personally know of some of them who unofficially advise senior ANC leaders on political matters.

These skewed interactions ensure that the position of previously disadvantaged minorities continues to deteriorte.

Duarte was correct in pointing out that black African ANC members do not get the real picture. They do not see the poverty and suffering of many South African Indians and coloureds who were victims of apartheid and who remain victims under the democratic dispensation.

No major political party today champions the cause of previously disadvantaged minorities. The DA is more concerned with its traditional white support base and will ignore the fact that Indians and coloureds also need to benefit from the government’s redress programmes because the party wants to deny the harm apartheid caused these communities.

Visvin Reddy

Activists Movement of SA