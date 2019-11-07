BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Amid the political harakiri, our future looks bleakly black and white
07 November 2019 - 08:45
Helen Zille, the dissident who surprisingly has sent the DA leader packing, had some snide comments for some of her political foes taking what she believes to be a morbid interest in the bloodletting taking place in her party.
“Amusing to see the DA’s strongest ideological opponents, who never gave a fig and would never vote for us, writing heart-wrenching analyses about the terrible setback for the DA and for ‘nonracialism’,” she tweeted.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.