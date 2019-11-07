Opinion / Columnists BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Amid the political harakiri, our future looks bleakly black and white BL PREMIUM

Helen Zille, the dissident who surprisingly has sent the DA leader packing, had some snide comments for some of her political foes taking what she believes to be a morbid interest in the bloodletting taking place in her party.

“Amusing to see the DA’s strongest ideological opponents, who never gave a fig and would never vote for us, writing heart-wrenching analyses about the terrible setback for the DA and for ‘nonracialism’,” she tweeted.