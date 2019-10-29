Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: The DA is dead? Far from it BL PREMIUM

The DA. Did you see? It’s fallen apart. It’s finished now that Helen Zille’s back in the office. It’s the end of a dream. No more “transformed” sunlit upland. Whites will never change and all the black people in the DA are coconuts.

I don’t remember anything like it — a synchronised cacophony arose, everyone racing to be the first to call the demise of the official opposition.