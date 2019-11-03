Realigned DA could lead the way to prosperity as ANC overdoses on transformation

Neither a national election nor its aftermath have produced a workable growth plan despite poverty and unemployment rising to politically combustible levels — as fiscal capacity to mitigate hardships contracts.

Might an official opposition party sensitive to, but not subservient to, racial politics be just what the country needs? Might the most plausible path towards broad prosperity begin with a freshly reconceived DA channelling its intellectual dynamism to become a shrewd street fighter?

Elsewhere, economic policy updates rarely follow from morally laced debates. They are usually imported. Global integration defines this era as much as tech does. Policy updates of prosperous and emerging nations are mostly provoked by regional and broader competitive pressures. For SA to provide this region with an economic role model, our policymakers would need to import and implement winning ideas from global overachievers. This doesn’t happen, as race-based politics direct economic policymakers to focus domestically.

The ANC’s disparate constituencies are united by their shared enthusiasm for transformation-focused policies. The 1990s transition was also premised on transformation. Such policies are justified morally, politically and socially, but, as with many remedies, overreliance provokes toxic overdosing. Growth-focused policies can pummel poverty but this requires prioritising competitiveness and global integration. This hinges on dismantling counterproductive transformation indulgences. The ANC exhibits little ability to prune its huge patronage machine, which is intertwined with its transformation initiatives.

Thus there are no growth plans, and real incomes stagnate. White politicians arguing that overprioritising transformation entrenches poverty invite being labelled insensitive and self-serving, if not racist. Helen Zille appears to have learnt this from the repercussions of her 2017 tweets regarding colonisation.