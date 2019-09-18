Race and radical rhetoric are Malema’s go-to tools in his pantomime of power

So vociferous that they have turned parliament upside down and subverted every rule and convention the institution had embraced since its establishment in the 19th century, ironically now in a post-apartheid SA. But put aside those parliamentary theatrics, which are mere symptoms of SA’s reality, for a deeper understanding of Malema and the EFF.

The EFF, with all its youthful warts, excesses and indiscretions, is the unfortunate but likely face of the future, which is precisely why it deserves all the attention it gets and why we must be very concerned about what that future holds for all of us, irrespective of the nature of our own politics, and indeed race, colour and class.

Contrary to the contentious issues that led to the expulsion of Malema from the ANCYL in 2011 and subsequently the formation of the EFF in 2013, Malema and the EFF are essentially cut from the same cloth of African nationalism as the ANC itself. But to distinguish themselves from the ANC and gather mass support, they consciously represented a more radical version of African nationalism from the outset, evident in all their official documents, public statements and propaganda. This replicates the history of the ANCYL when it was formed in 1944, in relation to the parent body it accused of being too conservative and especially through its 1949 programme of action.

Race and colour

However, as with the youth league of the 1940s, the EFF of today not only presents a more radical version of African nationalism but also places a disproportionate emphasis on race and colour, to secure two interrelated objectives.

One, to gather a greater mass following among the majority black African masses, especially the youth who languish in the doldrums of joblessness, poverty and a host of related social miseries, which makes them a fertile base from which to cultivate support.

Two, to consciously project increasingly as a more radical voice than the ANC in the fervent hope it will resonate more with this disgruntled youth, to rapidly grow the EFF to a point where it can supplant the ANC as the governing party. That is essentially the strategy of Malema and the EFF today.

It is that same mass base of the EFF that drives Malema's deeply troubling Africanist majoritarian chauvinism (based on the fact that “African” people are the vast majority of the population), which he often flaunts, and is in the final analysis overtly racist. He has made numerous statements that are exactly that, but Malema does not know or understand the academic literature on these matters.