Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Miners are able to rehabilitate land

Tug-of-war between farmers and miners is not necessary if restoration begins before mining operations get under way

15 October 2019 - 17:43
A view of Optimum Mine. Picture: SUPPLIED
A view of Optimum Mine. Picture: SUPPLIED

The tug-of-war between farmers and miners on land use need not continue if the mining companies restored already destroyed land to productive use (“Mining destruction of arable land puts food security at risk”, October 11).

The sciences of restoration ecology and land rehabilitation have some of the answers as they are devoted to “returning damaged ecosystems to a condition that is structurally and functionally similar to the predisturbance state”. Mine rehabilitation usually only starts when the mining operation finishes and includes several drawn-out procedures.

In our case in SA this can start before any mining commences. The mining company should be required to, for example, restore into use a similar area of (say) farmland as the area they will require for mining. This can easily be accomplished by using the top soil removed (in open cast mining) to regenerate land destroyed by other previous mining operations (of which there are many).

In some cases the previously devastated areas can be regenerated by backfilling the ground to the approximate original contour, and fertilising, seeding and mulching the areas to establish lush vegetation

American firms in collaboration with their government have cleaned up and reclaimed significant areas across Pennsylvania, where the landscape is similar to Mpumalanga. In some cases this has been done at no cost to taxpayers.

Andre Quinlan, Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number

State’s mining bias is making the poor poorer

Land deals that favour traditional leaders and large companies are robbing communities of their rights
Opinion
2 weeks ago

CARMEL RICKARD: Window on environmental law

A recent training course in Stellenbosch for Sadc jurists provided insights into how the rest of the world implements environmental law
Opinion
1 month ago

Bring in the bean counters to work out viable budgets for land reform

From irrigated orchards to arid pasture areas, the costs and profits for each hectare of farming land vary wildly
Opinion
1 month ago

Coal is now the emperor with no clothes

Only a few elites and some junior miners benefit from perpetuating lies about the cheap cost of using coal and its reliability over renewable energy
Opinion
2 months ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: How Helen Zille snared the Guptas
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
PETER BRUCE: The Guptas’ lives will ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
DUMA GQUBULE: Report explodes myths about Eskom’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TOM EATON: Licensed to kill time for pussyfoot ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Back seat for Dudu Myeni
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Dietary changes could cut up to eight gigatonnes a year of CO2 equivalent

World

Rational resource nationalism is not about nationalisation

Opinion

State diamond miner Alexkor to cut jobs

Companies / Mining

Gold mining in SA is dead. What now?

Features / Cover Story

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.