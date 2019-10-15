LETTER: Miners are able to rehabilitate land

The tug-of-war between farmers and miners on land use need not continue if the mining companies restored already destroyed land to productive use (“Mining destruction of arable land puts food security at risk”, October 11).

The sciences of restoration ecology and land rehabilitation have some of the answers as they are devoted to “returning damaged ecosystems to a condition that is structurally and functionally similar to the predisturbance state”. Mine rehabilitation usually only starts when the mining operation finishes and includes several drawn-out procedures.

In our case in SA this can start before any mining commences. The mining company should be required to, for example, restore into use a similar area of (say) farmland as the area they will require for mining. This can easily be accomplished by using the top soil removed (in open cast mining) to regenerate land destroyed by other previous mining operations (of which there are many).

In some cases the previously devastated areas can be regenerated by backfilling the ground to the approximate original contour, and fertilising, seeding and mulching the areas to establish lush vegetation

American firms in collaboration with their government have cleaned up and reclaimed significant areas across Pennsylvania, where the landscape is similar to Mpumalanga. In some cases this has been done at no cost to taxpayers.

Andre Quinlan, Via e-mail

