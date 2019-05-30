snuffed out?
Gold mining in SA is dead. What now?
The SA gold mining industry is on its deathbed, even though SA still has the world’s largest gold deposits. What happens to the abandoned mines? Is there a gap for junior miners with smart ideas and determination? And can the new Blyvoor Gold succeed?
30 May 2019 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.