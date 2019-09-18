LETTER: Standards were higher in the past

In light of the recent uproar about donations and financial favours, your readers may be interested to be reminded how honourable politicians were required to behave.

I have just finished rereading Eric Rosenthal’s excellent biography of the Boer general Christiaan de Wet, and with these words he was inducted into the Volksraad in 1884: “Being chosen as a member of the Volksraad of this republic, I declare, promise and solemnly swear that I have not given any gifts to anyone to obtain this position, that I shall conduct myself in accordance with the constitution of this republic to the best of my knowledge and belief, and I shall have no other aim than furthering the happiness of the citizens in general, so help me God.”

If this was a requirement today there would be very few people in our parliament!

Roy Fury

Hyde Park