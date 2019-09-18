Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Standards were higher in the past

In 1884 Christiaan de Wet swore he would ‘have no other aim than furthering the happiness of the citizens’

18 September 2019 - 16:27
Parliament. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Parliament. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

In light of the recent uproar about donations and financial favours, your readers may be interested to be reminded how honourable politicians were required to behave.

I have just finished rereading Eric Rosenthal’s excellent biography of the Boer general Christiaan de Wet, and with these words he was inducted into the Volksraad in 1884: “Being chosen as a member of the Volksraad of this republic, I declare, promise and solemnly swear that I have not given any gifts to anyone to obtain this position, that I shall conduct myself in accordance with the constitution of this republic to the best of my knowledge and belief, and I shall have no other aim than furthering the happiness of the citizens in general, so help me God.” 

If this was a requirement today there would be very few people in our parliament!

Roy Fury
Hyde Park

CR17 funding saga has lobby groups pushing for ‘show us the money’ rule

If a transparency provision is included in the Promotion of Access to Information Amendment Bill, funding of the ANC presidential race could be made ...
National
23 hours ago

Ramaphosa questions Mkhwebane’s political motives for first time

In his affidavit, the president says protector accessed ‘stolen’ private and confidential e-mails
National
1 day ago

Mkhwebane’s use of Financial Intelligence Centre information illegal, says Ramaphosa’s lawyer

Director stipulated information provided was not evidence and was to be used for intelligence purposes only
National
1 week ago

