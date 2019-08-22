Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Cyril Ramaphosa still standing as Msholozi stumbles Despite gloomy rumours, the IMF is not about to step in, Moody’s is unlikely to downgrade SA, and definite steps can be taken to lift the country BL PREMIUM

Thinking about emigrating? Choose wisely. There are recessions coming to the UK, the US and possibly even Australia. Fancy a bit of foreign? The screws are tightening in Europe too. And if you’re taking money out, what are you buying? The rand is as volatile as ever; as I write it’s at R18.62 to the pound. It was there in June 2019, April 2019, October 2018.

Too many people are thinking about leaving the country. Everything here is just too overwhelming. The news cycle is bonkers. If you blink, you miss. Did the #CR17 campaign (the one to elect Cyril Ramaphosa as leader of the ANC) spend R200m, as it claims; more than R400m, as the public protector claims; or R1bn, as Independent Media newspapers claim?