JUSTICE MALALA: Cyril had to fight dirty with CR17, but now he must clean up ANC polls ANC and EFF officials faking outrage are hypocrites, as private business and wealthy individuals have been oiling the party's political machinery since 1990

President Cyril Ramaphosa is absolutely right and absolutely wrong in his defence of the staggering amount of money used to fund his campaign to propel him into ANC power in December 2017.

Ramaphosa told parliament last week there is nothing wrong or illegal in members of a political party using private money to further their aims within that party. He is right, particularly if he is truthful in adding that there was “no criminality — and no abuse of public funds” in his election campaign.