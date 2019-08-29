Opinion / Protected Space THULI MADONSELA: CR17 donations red herring As everyone fixates on the donations to Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC campaign, the proven cases of state capture are ignored BL PREMIUM

While the good ship SA struggles to stay afloat, with its promise of a better life for all looking increasingly like a mirage, the nation falls under the spell of one "dead cat" after another.

You have to give it to the dead-cat strategists: they are masters of diversion, adept at spinning sensational or half-baked information to distract us from something else. The question is, what is it they are distracting us from?