BANK STATEMENTS
Cyril Ramaphosa takes aim at ‘unlawful’ financial intelligence unit leak
29 August 2019 - 05:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa has accused the financial intelligence unit of unlawfully leaking bank account statements linked to his 2017 ANC election campaign that are at the centre of his legal dispute with public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
If Ramaphosa’s lawyers can show Mkhwebane obtained financial intelligence about his campaign funding unlawfully, and used it as evidence illegally, they will have powerful grounds to seek the review of her CR17 campaign report.
