LETTER: You can’t fool the economy

The fact that so many look for a comfortable way to avoid adversity or poverty is understandable in a lazy world.

Austerity is shunned as a solution to economic disaster, handouts are lauded as a solution to poverty. Obstacles to enterprise in the form of excessive indulgence to reactionary labour are propounded.

This is the popular theme punted by Sifiso Skenjana in his column (Austerity Is Not the Way to Revive the Economy, August 28). He wants stimulus, which he defines mainly as pumping money we don’t have into comfort-easing kindness, which in some magical way will persuade people to build the economy rather than sit back to enjoy social grants.

Not a word about stimulus for entrepreneurs, such as removing all obstacles to investment and development. The economy is not some kind of mysterious entity that can be fooled by prescribing conflicting solutions or theories. The reason for conflicting theories is that economic outcomes are influenced by the competence and logic of the people involved. These differ widely, as we know.

The old proverbnecessity is the mother of invention” gets closer to the solution for adversity or disadvantage. This verity about positive human spirit is applicable to all of life, not only economic depression.

The author does pay tribute to “human development capital” admitting that “in SA low growth is a function of low skills” thereby exposing the real problem. It is human beings who will respond to necessity depending on their perception of the worth of hard-earned work, with some temporary pain as distinct from a utopian outpouring of charitable largesse.

Gavin Barnett
Somerset West

