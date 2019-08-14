Economy NEWS ANALYSIS: Government is mum over IMF bailout as Ace Magashule’s wolves circle Amid continuing ANC infighting, government officials are unwilling to open themselves to attack from the party secretary-general and his faction, or the EFF BL PREMIUM

It is remarkable that while the buzz gets louder about SA possibly needing to go to the IMF with a begging bowl, the government’s voice is absent from the conversation.

It is surely necessary for the Treasury or perhaps someone in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office — he apparently still has an economic adviser — to put some facts on the table about why the IMF is not and will not be in consideration.