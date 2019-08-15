Features / Cover Story SA’s great unravelling: can the economy still be saved? SA has arrived at a point where politics and debt collide. Though the country seems locked into terminal decline, there is an outside chance that the Ramaphosa government can arrest its deep dive before it drowns BL PREMIUM

SA is sliding inexorably into a debt trap, with the government unable to make the hard political choices necessary to spark growth, or to prevent a steady rise in the country’s debt ratio.

Though finance minister Tito Mboweni has warned that "we really and truly cannot go on like this", there is every indication that this is exactly what will happen.