The perils of a IMF bailout It seems unlikely that an ANC government would ever accept the loss of economic sovereignty implicit in taking an IMF bailout

It seems unlikely that an ANC government would ever accept the loss of economic sovereignty implicit in taking an IMF bailout.But if it did, SA would normally be entitled to borrow about R94.25bn annually and R282.75bn in total, depending on the extent of its financial difficulties and the strength of the new policies being proposed.This wouldn’t cover SA’s R200bn debt-service costs for a year. So resorting to the IMF would be useful mainly as a way of effecting behavioural change. That’s because IMF assistance is conditional on implementing reforms to fix the root causes of the economic distress.As SA is fiscally unsustainable after years of overspending during a prolonged slowdown caused by difficult business conditions, the IMF would no doubt insist on a reform package to boost growth by easing the cost of doing business, especially for small firms. In addition to education, product and labour-market reforms, the organisation would probably also ask SA to reduce the budget defici...