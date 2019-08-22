Prepare to slash budgets, says Treasury
22 August 2019 - 05:10
The Treasury has told government departments to draft plans to slash their budgets for the next three years, beginning with a 5% cut in 2020 and 6% and 7% for the years thereafter.
The proposal is set out in the Treasury’s medium-term expenditure framework technical guidelines, which are distributed to departments to guide their preparation of their budget proposals.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.