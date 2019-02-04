Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Back Zille tax revolt

04 February 2019 - 05:03
Western Cape premier Helen Zille. Picture: REUTERS
Western Cape premier Helen Zille. Picture: REUTERS

I have never been particularly fond of Western Cape premier Helen Zille. Feisty, arrogant and self-opinionated come to mind. However, her thoughts on a tax revolt are quite inspired.

Why all the outrage at this suggestion? Where is the outrage at the state of affairs in which we daily have our noses rubbed in the criminal antics of the ANC government and their crooked accomplices? Why has no one been charged and faced the full force of the law?

How does this government deal with this? Endless talkshops, commissions and egg dancing. I don’t believe there will be any consequences for most of the perpetrators. Jacob Zuma is a perfect example of what happens to a corrupt politician. Sweet nothing.

The only thing a politician or government employee will ever understand or react to is when the funding tap is switched off and only opened as and when we have clean government, and the law is allowed to run its course without fear or favour.

Brian van der Vijver
Constantia

EDITORIAL: Why Zille’s call for tax revolt is morally dangerous

In SA, taxation performs an arguably more vital function than in many other countries, as it funds social grants for more than 18-million citizens
Opinion
4 days ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Why a tax revolt is not such a good idea

Holding back our taxes would force the government to increase indirect and company taxes, and this would have severe consequences for employment and ...
Opinion
3 days ago

TIM COHEN: Zille responding to heavy tax burden on electorate and a de facto revolt

It’s a lot more complicated than the political argument that has taken place so far
Opinion
3 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Potentially damaging splits hit ANC and DA before EFF campaign launch

Helen Zille’s tax revolt tweet widens rift with DA and paves way for new party
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: We already have a tax boycott of sorts

In Soweto alone customers who were directly supplied by Eskom owed the utility R12bn in 2018
Opinion
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: Is it time for a tax revolt?

Western Cape premier Helen Zille’s conditional endorsement of a tax revolt is hard to support
Opinion
6 days ago

New crisis brews in DA over Helen Zille’s tax revolt threat

The DA says Zille's 'ill-informed' conditional threat is not official party policy
Politics
6 days ago

Most read

1.
RON DERBY: Between Afropunk and blue bloods, Absa ...
Opinion
2.
CARTOON: EFF’s funding drought
Opinion
3.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Johann Rupert’s ‘dumb move’ ...
Opinion
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Choosing Sars boss is ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Gigaba unlikely to escape prosecution
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Why Zille’s call for tax revolt is morally dangerous
Opinion / Editorials

ANTHONY BUTLER: Why a tax revolt is not such a good idea
Opinion / Columnists

TIM COHEN: Zille responding to heavy tax burden on electorate and a de facto ...
Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: We already have a tax boycott of sorts
Opinion / Letters

‘Unwise’ call for tax revolt could lead to criminality, says Mark Kingon
National

EDITORIAL: Is it time for a tax revolt?
Opinion / Editorials

New crisis brews in DA over Helen Zille’s tax revolt threat
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.