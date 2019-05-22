LETTER: Maimane a worthy failure in Zille’s Arthurian ‘test’

Mark van Hoogstraaten’s letter in praise of the DA, and especially of Mmusi Maimane, was a breath of fresh air (“DA Leader is Visionary,” May 21). I could not agree more.

It seems Helen Zille (admittedly not unfamiliar with the schoolmistress approach) set an Arthurian “test” for Maimane, which he has absolutely failed. Was it whether he entertains seriously delinquent ministers or acquiesced for years in Jacob Zuma’s wrecking-ball approach to government? Well, no. Perhaps he accepted dubious donations from Bosasa? Or maybe he has undertaken to undermine the concept of private property? No, it appears not any of that heavy stuff either.

What it seems he did was to remain silent when Zille tweeted something demonstrably true (in fact) on Twitter.

Elsewhere, Tom Eaton (“Good Politics Looks Like a Terrible Story,” May 21) reveals a new political science that deals with deep cancer in a governing party’s behaviour: don’t hope for the democratic process to engineer a reversion to good governance through change. Look instead to bureaucracy for tiny positive steps — “crossing t’s and dotting i’s”. This palliative concept, rather like taking aspirin to treat terminal cancer, has a poor history.

The rather clumsy and fragile party democratic system of government we practice is the only viable means of protecting the people from the excesses of faceless, grey little men driven by dubious intellectual goals, partisan greed and vicious means.

The DA, as Zille expounds elsewhere, is premised on the democratic rule of law, decent morals and full accountability. Surely these are exemplary values and something to be cherished ?

RWT Lloyd

Newlands