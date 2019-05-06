LETTER: I’m spoiling my vote

If the Desperate Alternative has rolled out its current bête noire, Helen Zille and Tony Leon, realisation must have finally dawned that a goodly percentage of its leafy suburb support has either left the country, is packing or has refused to legitimate the farcical upcoming election by voting at all.

While its vaunted record of governing the Western Cape has been tarnished by the De Lille debacle, Day Zero and the recent doubling of ratable house values, the real elephant in the room is that the country has lost faith in its constitution. For who can seriously have faith in a system that will re-elect the same bunch of crooks who wrecked it in the first place? If morale is rock bottom in the leafy suburbs, how broken must it be in the townships? Never have the poor been promised so much and received so little. There, a “better life for all” has become a cruel joke, unless of course you are one of the “elected”.

Little consolation can be taken from the fact that democracy in its widest sense isn’t working anywhere right now. Disillusion has taken hold as it dawns on people that far from providing an eternal paradise of material progress, Western civilisation is in fact shaping up to end in an epic catastrophe of global warming and plastic waste.

The May 1 holiday commemorated the anarchist Haymarket martyrs, who were lynched in Chicago after an 1886 bloody riot, an affray not dissimilar to Marikana. Anarchy has always opposed the established system, insisting, often through violence, that it justify its continued existence or cease to exist. Our political elite have, through their actions, created an ideal environment for anarchy to flourish. But not all anarchic resistance has to be violent, as Gandhi or Tolstoy will attest. So, as a concerned nonviolent citizen, I intend to register resistance by spoiling my vote.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay