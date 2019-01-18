Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA abuses tragedies

The opposition party is insensitive to how families of victims listed on their billboard feel

18 January 2019 - 05:00
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: SOWETAN
It is very disturbing to have political parties using personal tragedies to get votes for themselves. It may be true that politics is a dirty game, but the DA is overdoing it with its “The ANC is killing us” billboard.

They don’t care how the families of those people who are listed on that billboard feel. In this case it is not about trying to get the message across; people already know about Marikana — it has been more than six years since it happened, but they want to make it sound like it happened yesterday.

Clearly, the DA has run out of ideas now that Jacob Zuma is no longer the president of the ANC and our country. They are not even sure what they will do if they get enough seats in parliament; now they want to rub salt in the wounds of families who are still in pain and feeling the loss of their loved ones.

If the DA doesn’t listen to the people and remove this billboard, it must suffer the consequences.

Tom Mhlanga
Braamfontein

