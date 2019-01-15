City of Joburg asks Treasury to intervene in housing grant row

SA's economic hub, Johannesburg, could have R180m cut from its adjustment budget if the National Treasury does not intervene to resolve a row between the metro and the provincial government over a housing grant.

The adjustment budget is the mechanism by which a municipality may revise its annual budget during the financial year.

The spat, which erupted after the housing grant was gazetted in November, is between the DA-led coalition council and the ANC provincial government.

The council insists the grant was cut without reason or warning, while provincial housing settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa said in December that it was “due to the City of Joburg’s underperformance on human settlements, its failure to pay developers for work done and its failure to work with the department in the delivery of houses to deserving beneficiaries”.

The city then called the statements “grossly misleading”. Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba also accused Moiloa of playing politics.

The city has a severe housing backlog and has asked the National Treasury to intervene in the saga in which the allocation of the human settlements development grant (HSDG) was revised down from an allocated R249m to R68.9m.

In the letter sent to director-general Dondo Mogajane on January 10, acting city manager Floyd Brink detailed the battle with the provincial human settlements department over the grant, which Mashaba has said would have serious implications for the city’s housing projects.