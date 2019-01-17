DOUGLAS GIBSON: Vote DA to boost Cyril Ramaphosa

Some people argue, illogically, that opposition voters should "vote for Cyril to strengthen his hand". It’s an astounding view. First, one cannot vote for Cyril Ramaphosa. He is elected by parliament, not by the people.

Second, if one votes for the ANC, it follows that more ANC MPs will be elected, without any guarantee that they belong to Ramaphosa’s faction. And he is not in a position to ensure that his own faction’s supporters are even nominated, let alone elected, while keeping his opponents out.

More ANC MPs might even mean more of Ramaphosa’s enemies in the caucus — not fewer. And don’t forget, the ANC’s secretary-general is Ace Magashule, notorious for his links to the Estina dairy project. His deputy is Jessie Duarte: a supporter of former president Jacob Zuma and mother-in-law of one of the Gupta-appointed "advisers" to the weekend special, Des van Rooyen.

Third, it has become clear that the ANC has lost its soul to venality and corruption. Not every ANC representative is corrupt, but an amazing number of ministers, MPs and other deployees are. It boggles the mind to consider rewarding the ANC for its record over the past 25 years by electing more ANC MPs, hoping the president will change all that.

Remember, Ramaphosa remained quiet during his years as Zuma’s deputy, right from Mangaung until shortly before the end of Zuma. All the looting and state capture went on under his nose: either he didn’t notice, or he chose to keep quiet about it. Some suggest he was playing a "long game" aimed at succeeding Zuma. Others believe he was prepared to place his own future interests above those of his country.

Then, to win the election to lead the ANC, Ramaphosa was prepared to do a deal with David Mabuza, now deputy president. Mabuza is remembered for his appalling record as premier of Mpumalanga and is not regarded highly in ethical circles.