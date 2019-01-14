DA aims to balance diversity, skill and demographic spread in candidate lists

The DA, which has in the past faced criticism for not being transformed enough, says it will aim to balance diversity, skill and geographic spread on its lists for the national and provincial parliaments ahead of the 2019 elections.

Geographic spread is a key factor as it deals with representation of the various districts in the provinces list.

Diversity in the DA, which has been labelled as too white, was made one of the party’s core values at its 2018 federal congress where leader Mmusi Maimane was re-elected to the top post.

The use of quotas was, however, rejected in its constitution, though the party said it would take “active steps” to promote and advance diversity in its own ranks.

The lists will be key in demonstrating how the official opposition party has implemented this resolution.

Maimane himself has promised to transform parliament’s benches.

Federal executive committee chair James Selfe said on Monday the party would aim to complete the lists by the end of February. The party will launch its manifesto in Johannesburg on February 23.