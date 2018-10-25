Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Turf out the untrustworthy

Competence must reign in key departments

25 October 2018 - 05:00
Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane during a press conference in illovo. Picture: ALON SKUY
Tom Eaton's column, Tell the unteachable they are untouchable and they become our bosses (October 23) was exemplary, entertaining and, above all, forthright.

The list of officials employed by the government who are paid "a literal fortune to head up a department of immense strategic importance" is a rather long one and I don't blame Eaton for mentioning only a few like Malusi Gigaba and Bathabile Dlamini. Others in the same league are Dudu Myeni, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, Des van Rooyen, Lucky Montana, Matshela Koko, Mildred Oliphant and Nomvula Mokonyane. This list is not exhaustive of those who are fortunate that breathing is a reflex action.

The common denominator is that all of the above are allegedly untrustworthy and asinine. It takes a special breed of incompetent to wreck an entity that is a monopoly, but many in SA seemed to get it done with relative ease.

Eaton is dead right. President Cyril Ramaphosa must turf out all the blockheads and replace them with competent people.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff

