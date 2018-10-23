Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Failing state entities

The health department is just one government institution that is falling apart due to poor leadership.

23 October 2018 - 05:01
CONTRACT: An ambulance at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
A spokesperson for the Health Department recently said: “The time has come for the country to realise that health is an investment and not a liability.”

He is correct, but should be mindful that the ANC and the government have also become a liability to the country.

The dumping of patient files in Giyani is not only disgraceful, but a gross violation of their rights to confidentiality. The country is also waiting for those implicated in the Life Esidimeni tragedy, where more than 143 patients died, to be prosecuted for fraud, corruption and culpable homicide.

The standard of competency of officials in almost all state departments is massively inferior and until properly qualified personnel are appointed to leadership positions, the administration will continue to fail.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff

